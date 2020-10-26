Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $1.03 Million in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Primerica by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 645,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,301,000 after buying an additional 213,068 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Primerica during the 1st quarter worth about $10,748,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its position in Primerica by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,557,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,565,000 after buying an additional 89,581 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Primerica by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,630,000 after buying an additional 80,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Primerica by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,011,000 after purchasing an additional 65,573 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Primerica alerts:

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $252,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,888,354.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.70, for a total transaction of $407,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,170 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PRI opened at $121.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.39. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.20 and a twelve month high of $138.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.98 and a 200-day moving average of $114.71.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $525.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.39 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

PRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Primerica from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.