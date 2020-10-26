Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 17.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,508,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,563,956,000 after buying an additional 670,800 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 666.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 262,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,004,000 after purchasing an additional 228,131 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 163.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 347,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,391,000 after purchasing an additional 215,358 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 66.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 293,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,107,000 after buying an additional 116,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 107.0% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 139,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,202,000 after buying an additional 72,316 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TYL opened at $404.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.09. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.74. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.00 and a 1 year high of $404.77.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.18. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $271.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $423.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $342.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $346.64.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.28, for a total value of $5,556,480.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,077,580.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.18, for a total transaction of $3,381,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,409,788.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,600,780 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

