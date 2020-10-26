ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,568 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,031,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810,675 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,362,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,832,000 after purchasing an additional 109,593 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 1,914,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,806,000 after purchasing an additional 753,009 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,620,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 2,611.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 458,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,260,000 after acquiring an additional 441,918 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Short S&P500 stock opened at $19.65 on Monday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a twelve month low of $19.16 and a twelve month high of $33.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.99.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.