Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,941 Shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,941 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.96% of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,136,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 73.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 151,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 64,587 shares during the period. Paracle Advisors LLC raised its position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 407,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,233,000 after acquiring an additional 29,170 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 513,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,431,000 after acquiring an additional 18,110 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 16,514 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ROUS opened at $32.68 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.09 and its 200-day moving average is $30.57. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.72 and a 12-month high of $34.95.

