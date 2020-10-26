Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF alerts:

Shares of PPLT stock opened at $84.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.04. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $55.00 and a 1-year high of $96.93.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.