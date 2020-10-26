ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UBT) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UBT) by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,544 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 4.46% of ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury by 411.0% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after purchasing an additional 37,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury by 23,615.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after purchasing an additional 70,845 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

UBT opened at $62.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.79 and a 200-day moving average of $113.25. ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury has a 12-month low of $46.69 and a 12-month high of $82.51.

ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index. The Fund invests in United States Treasury securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as twice (200%) the daily return of the Index.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UBT).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.