Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.52 Million Position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,498 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PTNQ. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 89,000.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000.

Shares of BATS:PTNQ opened at $49.48 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.70. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $33.90.

