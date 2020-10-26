Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSBE)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSBE) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.50% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF in the first quarter valued at $521,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSBE opened at $25.83 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares has a 1 year low of $24.12 and a 1 year high of $26.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.63.

