Critical Survey: McRae Industries (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) versus Skechers USA (OTCMKTS:SKX)

McRae Industries (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) and Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.2% of Skechers USA shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.3% of McRae Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.1% of Skechers USA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for McRae Industries and Skechers USA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score McRae Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Skechers USA 0 1 10 0 2.91

Skechers USA has a consensus target price of $39.10, indicating a potential upside of 14.26%. Given Skechers USA’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Skechers USA is more favorable than McRae Industries.

Volatility and Risk

McRae Industries has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skechers USA has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares McRae Industries and Skechers USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McRae Industries -0.16% N/A N/A Skechers USA 3.08% 6.24% 3.05%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares McRae Industries and Skechers USA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McRae Industries $69.31 million 0.56 -$110,000.00 N/A N/A Skechers USA $5.22 billion 1.03 $346.56 million $2.25 15.21

Skechers USA has higher revenue and earnings than McRae Industries.

Summary

Skechers USA beats McRae Industries on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About McRae Industries

McRae Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells military combat boots for the United States Army. The company also imports and sells western and work boots. It offers its products for men, women, and children under the Dan Post, Laredo Western Boots, Dingo, John Deere, Johnny Poppers, McRae Industrial, and McRae Footwear brand names. McRae Industries, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Mount Gilead, North Carolina.

About Skechers USA

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand. It also provides lightweight sport athletic lifestyle products, classic athletic-inspired styles, and sport sandals and boots under the Skechers Sport brand name; casual and sport styles sneakers, and sandals under the Skechers Active and Skechers Sport Active brand; and sneakers under Skecher Street brand for millennials, Gen Y's, and young women. In addition, the company offers classic espadrille, and vulcanized and sport footwear under the BOBS from Skechers name; dress, casual, and active styles, as well as boots and accessories for men under the Mark Nason name; technical footwear under the Skechers Performance brand for men and women, as well as under the YOU by Skechers name for women; and boots, shoes, high-tops, sneakers, and sandals for infants, toddlers, boys, and girls under the Skechers Kids name. Further, it provides men's and women's casuals, such as field boots, hikers, and athletic shoes under the Skechers Work name. The company sells its products through department and specialty stores, athletic and independent retailers, boutiques, and Internet retailers, as well as through its e-commerce Websites and own retail stores. As of February 27, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 company-owned and third-party-owned retail stores. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

