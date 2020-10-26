Contrasting Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) and Peoples-Sidney Financial (NYSE:PPSF)

Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF) and Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples-Sidney Financial and Flagstar Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples-Sidney Financial N/A N/A N/A Flagstar Bancorp 16.78% 15.43% 1.14%

Peoples-Sidney Financial has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flagstar Bancorp has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Peoples-Sidney Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Flagstar Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Flagstar Bancorp pays out 5.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Flagstar Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Peoples-Sidney Financial and Flagstar Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples-Sidney Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Flagstar Bancorp $1.40 billion 1.31 $218.00 million $3.46 9.34

Flagstar Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples-Sidney Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.8% of Peoples-Sidney Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 37.7% of Flagstar Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Peoples-Sidney Financial and Flagstar Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples-Sidney Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Flagstar Bancorp 0 0 3 1 3.25

Flagstar Bancorp has a consensus price target of $40.25, indicating a potential upside of 24.61%. Given Flagstar Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Flagstar Bancorp is more favorable than Peoples-Sidney Financial.

Summary

Flagstar Bancorp beats Peoples-Sidney Financial on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Peoples-Sidney Financial Company Profile

Peoples-Sidney Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Peoples Federal Savings and Loan Association, provides financial services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as non interest-bearing demand deposits, certificates of deposit, and IRAs. The company's lending products comprise residential mortgage loans, including conventional, purchase, refinance, second mortgage, home equity, construction, construction for permanent financing, home improvement, FHA, USDA, and VA loans; land loans; commercial business loans comprising business lines of credit, commercial real estate, investment real property, and equipment purchase loans; personal loans, such as vehicle, vacation, recreational vehicle, boat, motorcycle, and credit card consolidation loans; and agriculture loans, such as farm real estate loans, loans for equipment purchases, and farm operating lines of credit. It also offers night depository, safety deposit box, notary, reorder checks, online and mobile banking, debit card, wire transfer, and direct deposit services. The company operates through its main office in Sidney, Ohio; and branch offices in Sidney, Anna, and Jackson Center, Ohio. Peoples-Sidney Financial Corporation was founded in 1886 and is based in Sidney, Ohio.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit. It also provides other financial services, including consumer and corporate card services, customized treasury management solutions, merchant services, and capital markets services, such as loan syndications, as well as wealth management products and services. This segment serves consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers through its branch banking, business and commercial banking, government banking, warehouse lending, and loans held-for-investment (LHFI) portfolio groups. The company's Mortgage Originations segment originates, acquires, and sells one-to-four family residential mortgage loans through mortgage branches, call centers, the Internet, and third party counterparties. Its Mortgage Servicing segment offers services and subservices mortgage loans; and the servicing of residential mortgages for its LHFI portfolio, as well as noninterest-bearing escrow services. As of December 31, 2018, the company provided banking services through 160 full service banking branches; and home loans through a wholesale network of brokers and correspondents in 50 states, as well as 75 retail locations in 24 states. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

