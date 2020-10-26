Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Given New $133.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NDAQ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nasdaq from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.54.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $129.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $71.66 and a fifty-two week high of $137.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.06.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.07 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 16.21%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $131,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $397,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,244.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,040 shares of company stock worth $1,063,827. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the second quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 1,029.2% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq by 41.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Nasdaq by 214.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 20.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

