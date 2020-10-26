Euronext N.V. (ENX.PA) (EPA:ENX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2020

Euronext N.V. (ENX.PA) (EPA:ENX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €102.57 ($120.67).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENX. Jefferies Financial Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on Euronext N.V. (ENX.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on Euronext N.V. (ENX.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Euronext N.V. (ENX.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on Euronext N.V. (ENX.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on Euronext N.V. (ENX.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of EPA:ENX opened at €93.55 ($110.06) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €100.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €90.20. Euronext N.V. has a 1 year low of €39.37 ($46.32) and a 1 year high of €61.35 ($72.18).

About Euronext N.V. (ENX.PA)

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

