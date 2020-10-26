Forterra (FRTA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Forterra had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $426.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.00 million. On average, analysts expect Forterra to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Forterra stock opened at $16.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.26. Forterra has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average of $11.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BofA Securities initiated coverage on Forterra in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Forterra in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

In other news, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 10,000,000 shares of Forterra stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $128,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 200,000 shares of Forterra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $2,566,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

