Premier (PINC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Premier to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). Premier had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 475.26%. The firm had revenue of $342.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Premier to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Premier alerts:

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $34.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.25. Premier has a 52-week low of $27.11 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.58 and its 200 day moving average is $33.12.

PINC has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Premier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Premier has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.45.

In related news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $54,364.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,368.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $127,200.00. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.