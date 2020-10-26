Foundation Building Materials (FBM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Foundation Building Materials to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $486.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Foundation Building Materials to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:FBM opened at $16.32 on Monday. Foundation Building Materials has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $22.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FBM. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Foundation Building Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

About Foundation Building Materials

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

