Mondelez International (MDLZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Mondelez International to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Mondelez International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $56.61 on Monday. Mondelez International has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.16 and its 200 day moving average is $53.96. The firm has a market cap of $80.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $64,495,548.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,112.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $26,847,284.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $707,748.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock worth $160,211,881. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

