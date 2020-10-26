Kennametal (KMT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $379.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.03 million. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. Kennametal’s revenue was down 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kennametal to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE KMT opened at $34.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -492.07, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 2.27. Kennametal has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $38.73.

KMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kennametal from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Barclays lowered Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Kennametal from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kennametal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Earnings History for Kennametal (NYSE:KMT)

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $733,000 Stock Holdings in Masco Co.
Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $733,000 Stock Holdings in Masco Co.
Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.
Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.
Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $739,000 Stock Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust
Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $739,000 Stock Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust
Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 5,830 Shares of Big Lots, Inc.
Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 5,830 Shares of Big Lots, Inc.
Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 4,200 Shares of Healthpeak Properties
Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 4,200 Shares of Healthpeak Properties
Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 5,020 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc.
Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 5,020 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report