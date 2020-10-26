Kennametal (KMT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $379.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.03 million. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. Kennametal’s revenue was down 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kennametal to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE KMT opened at $34.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -492.07, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 2.27. Kennametal has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $38.73.

KMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kennametal from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Barclays lowered Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Kennametal from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kennametal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

