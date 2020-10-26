NeoPhotonics (NPTN) to Release Earnings on Monday

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. NeoPhotonics has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.03-0.13 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.03-$0.13 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $103.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.20 million. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NeoPhotonics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

NYSE NPTN opened at $6.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.27. NeoPhotonics has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $10.34.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NPTN shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NeoPhotonics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up previously from $6.50) on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.58.

In related news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $112,356.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.