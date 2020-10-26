Golden Star Resources (GSS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $85.63 million during the quarter.
Shares of GSS opened at $4.33 on Monday. Golden Star Resources has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $5.20.
About Golden Star Resources
Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.
