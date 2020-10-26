Golden Star Resources (GSS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $85.63 million during the quarter.

Get Golden Star Resources alerts:

Shares of GSS opened at $4.33 on Monday. Golden Star Resources has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $5.20.

GSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Golden Star Resources from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Golden Star Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources from $6.75 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Golden Star Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Golden Star Resources in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golden Star Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.