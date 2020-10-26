Plains GP (PAGP) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. On average, analysts expect Plains GP to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Plains GP stock opened at $7.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.16. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $20.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.24%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

PAGP has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BofA Securities upgraded Plains GP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains GP from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Plains GP from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.05.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Earnings History for Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP)

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Forterra Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday
Forterra Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday
Premier Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday
Premier Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday
Foundation Building Materials Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday
Foundation Building Materials Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday
Mondelez International Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday
Mondelez International Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday
Kennametal Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday
Kennametal Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday
NeoPhotonics to Release Earnings on Monday
NeoPhotonics to Release Earnings on Monday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report