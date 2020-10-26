Plains GP (PAGP) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. On average, analysts expect Plains GP to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Plains GP stock opened at $7.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.16. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $20.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.24%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

PAGP has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BofA Securities upgraded Plains GP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains GP from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Plains GP from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.05.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

