American International Ventures (OTCMKTS:AIVN) versus Caledonia Mining (OTCMKTS:CMCL) Head to Head Review

American International Ventures (OTCMKTS:AIVN) and Caledonia Mining (NYSE:CMCL) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.5% of Caledonia Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for American International Ventures and Caledonia Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American International Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A Caledonia Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares American International Ventures and Caledonia Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American International Ventures N/A N/A N/A Caledonia Mining 25.30% 10.94% 9.65%

Risk & Volatility

American International Ventures has a beta of 2.41, suggesting that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Caledonia Mining has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American International Ventures and Caledonia Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American International Ventures $40,000.00 103.20 -$580,000.00 N/A N/A Caledonia Mining $75.83 million 2.61 $42.02 million N/A N/A

Caledonia Mining has higher revenue and earnings than American International Ventures.

Summary

Caledonia Mining beats American International Ventures on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

American International Ventures Company Profile

American International Ventures, Inc., through its subsidiary, AIVN de Mexico, S.A. de C.V., engages in the exploration and extraction of gold and silver properties located in the Baja California, Mexico. Its flagship mining property is the Mother Lode property located in Baja California, Mexico. The company was formerly known as American Global Enterprises, Inc. and it changed its name to American International Ventures, Inc. in December 2000. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Lithia, Florida.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals; and silver. It primarily holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016. Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

