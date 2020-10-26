Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth approximately $2,120,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 7.1% during the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 154,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 198.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,709,000 after buying an additional 197,078 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 75.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 45,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 19,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 31.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 11,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $48.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.40. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.48.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.06.

In other Campbell Soup news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 6,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $292,025.25. 35.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

