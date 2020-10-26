Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,776 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 45,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 36,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.5% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 11,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 51.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 227,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter valued at $1,356,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $36.85 on Monday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $51.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.25.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter.

LSXMK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Monday, August 10th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

