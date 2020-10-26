Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT (NYSE:HFRO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT (NYSE:HFRO) by 35.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,144 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,973,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,885,000 after acquiring an additional 157,361 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,005,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after acquiring an additional 20,332 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 411,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 15,172 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 216,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 86,837 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,009,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,614,000 after acquiring an additional 26,159 shares during the period.

Get HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT alerts:

HFRO opened at $8.03 on Monday. HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $12.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.35.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd.

About HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT (NYSE:HFRO).

Receive News & Ratings for HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.