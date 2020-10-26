Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $406,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 20,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 261.0% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 21,346 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the period.

BATS PTMC opened at $29.60 on Monday. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.98.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.