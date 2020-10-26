Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,334 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 64,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 149,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 37,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

STLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

STLD stock opened at $32.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $35.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

