Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 61.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,123 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Post were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Post by 747.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after buying an additional 55,162 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Post during the 1st quarter worth about $3,283,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Post by 169.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Post during the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Post by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 424,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,193,000 after buying an additional 255,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

In related news, insider Mark W. Westphal purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.87 per share, with a total value of $169,740.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 51,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,392,361.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POST stock opened at $92.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -54.48 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.80 and a 200-day moving average of $88.37. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $68.97 and a one year high of $112.38.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Post had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. Post’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on POST. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Post from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Post from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Post from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.27.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.