Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 7,244 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 28.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Plexus were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Plexus during the 2nd quarter worth $405,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the second quarter valued at about $2,822,000. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 42.6% during the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 280,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,777,000 after purchasing an additional 83,705 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the second quarter valued at about $2,184,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 3.3% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 836,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,020,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Plexus alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on PLXS shares. TheStreet raised Plexus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Plexus from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Plexus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Plexus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $73.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.10. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $86.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 3,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $224,126.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,657 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,145.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total value of $1,681,240.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,028 shares of company stock valued at $6,577,589. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.