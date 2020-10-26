Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.29 Million Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,591 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,545,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,449,000 after purchasing an additional 173,419 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,846,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,138,000 after buying an additional 42,315 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.4% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,413,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,209,000 after buying an additional 59,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,247,000 after buying an additional 60,661 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 24.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 538,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,421,000 after buying an additional 104,439 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $96.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.36. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.02 and a fifty-two week high of $104.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.74 and a 200-day moving average of $85.19.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.67. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $326.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.87%.

In other news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 4,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total value of $472,871.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,811,623.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $102,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,545 shares in the company, valued at $975,785.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,303 shares of company stock worth $1,205,831 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SSD shares. Robert W. Baird raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. DA Davidson cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

