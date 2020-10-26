Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 14,528 Shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 21.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,163 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,528 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $534,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $2,635,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 479.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 673,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,068,000 after purchasing an additional 556,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $52,000. 49.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FFIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.33 per share, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 852,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,991,565.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.73 per share, with a total value of $30,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,914.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 3,504 shares of company stock valued at $104,619 over the last 90 days. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $30.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.41 and a 200 day moving average of $29.05. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $36.45.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 12.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.98%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

