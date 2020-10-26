Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.30 Million in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 83,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PMAR. Stearns Financial Services Group increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 10,537.3% in the second quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 449,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,028,000 after buying an additional 445,413 shares during the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter valued at $9,501,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at $1,460,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at $672,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 7.6% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 226,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 15,940 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - March alerts:

PMAR stock opened at $27.91 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.