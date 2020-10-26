Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,473 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 710.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Moelis & Company news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,166. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,000 shares of company stock worth $3,349,050. 17.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MC stock opened at $39.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.16. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $41.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.40.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $159.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.57 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 27.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.04%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.70.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

