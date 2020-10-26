Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Position Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,557 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,714,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,780,000 after purchasing an additional 153,796 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 97,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 18,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCO opened at $22.20 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $22.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.99.

