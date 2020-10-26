Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,780 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,780 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 42.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 9.6% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 11.9% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 6.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 22.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SRC. UBS Group began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Realty Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.09.

NYSE:SRC opened at $33.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50 and a beta of 1.04. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $54.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.92.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $117.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.65 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.85%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

