Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 672 Shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,680 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Open Text during the second quarter worth about $54,283,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Open Text by 14.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,774,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,197,000 after acquiring an additional 724,395 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Open Text in the second quarter valued at about $22,789,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Open Text by 64.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,182,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,704,000 after acquiring an additional 462,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in Open Text by 2.6% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 17,014,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $720,173,000 after acquiring an additional 425,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OTEX. Pi Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James set a $49.00 price target on shares of Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Beacon Securities lowered shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Open Text has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

OTEX stock opened at $40.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.85. Open Text Corp has a one year low of $29.11 and a one year high of $47.85.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $826.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.36 million. Open Text had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Open Text’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Open Text Corp will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

