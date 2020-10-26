Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 1,541 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 198.7% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 212.8% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 7,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $1,035,833.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 189,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,553,765.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.14, for a total value of $3,133,015.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,987,889.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,677 shares of company stock valued at $32,420,935 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BTIG Research cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.67.

NYSE:BR opened at $145.73 on Monday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.90 and a 1 year high of $146.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.75.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.87% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

