Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 8,294 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,294 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FE. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 98,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 11,533 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,291,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $743,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,013,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FE opened at $33.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.90 and its 200 day moving average is $35.73. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $52.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $28.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI downgraded FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.72.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

