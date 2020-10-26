Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 7,188.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,904 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LFUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $218.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Littelfuse from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.60.

LFUS stock opened at $202.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.75, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.13. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.63 and a twelve month high of $204.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.31 and a 200-day moving average of $167.95.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $307.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.00 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.40, for a total value of $36,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,445 shares in the company, valued at $810,768. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Noglows sold 19,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $3,627,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,627,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,373 shares of company stock valued at $5,092,696. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

