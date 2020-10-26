13,466 Shares in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,466 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Mercury Systems by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total transaction of $96,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,901,388.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $30,512.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,375.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,196 shares of company stock worth $9,380,318 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRCY shares. BidaskClub upgraded Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Bank of America upgraded Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.11.

Shares of MRCY opened at $77.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems Inc has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $96.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.84 and its 200-day moving average is $78.55.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.43 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

