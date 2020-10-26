DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Argus

Argus upgraded shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Friday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of DTE Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.44.

DTE Energy stock opened at $125.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.78. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $135.67. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 10.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DTE. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 3.2% in the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 78.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

