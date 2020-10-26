Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) CAO Sells $471,906.94 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 11,314 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total transaction of $471,906.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,364 shares in the company, valued at $849,382.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of GO opened at $42.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.90. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $46.00.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $803.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.58.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

