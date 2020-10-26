Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Director Sells $295,355.10 in Stock

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 41,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $295,355.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gp Ltd Bcp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 23rd, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 139,000 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $1,004,970.00.

On Monday, October 19th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 106,973 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $754,159.65.

On Friday, October 16th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 137,000 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $994,620.00.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 139,103 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $1,029,362.20.

On Monday, October 12th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 135,000 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $992,250.00.

On Thursday, October 8th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 136,002 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $1,003,694.76.

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at $32.19 on Monday. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $46.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($1.53). The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is presently 40.32%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Desjardins assumed coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Business Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.14.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 62.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 56.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Business Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

