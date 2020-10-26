Insider Selling: Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) CEO Sells $388,000.00 in Stock

Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $388,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,435,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,137,454.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeffrey B. Shealy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 30th, Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 50,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500.00.

AKTS stock opened at $8.06 on Monday. Akoustis Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $308.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.95.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 81.49% and a negative net margin of 2,018.99%. The company had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. On average, research analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKTS. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $6,632,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 40.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 137,524 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $841,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the second quarter worth $787,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 751.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 79,357 shares during the last quarter. 38.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.80.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

