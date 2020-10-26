Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) SVP Sells $349,199.10 in Stock

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 6,807 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $349,199.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 225,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,578,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $51.87 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $52.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.60.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $16.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.41 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,784,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $586,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 102,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

