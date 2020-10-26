Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) SVP Sells $349,199.10 in Stock

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 6,807 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $349,199.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 225,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,578,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $51.87 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $52.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.60.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $16.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.41 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,784,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $586,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 102,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM)

