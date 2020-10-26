Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) to report sales of $79.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $82.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.10 million. Chuy’s reported sales of $109.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full year sales of $323.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $318.51 million to $330.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $397.15 million, with estimates ranging from $368.33 million to $435.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.55. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $65.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Chuy’s’s revenue was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHUY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Chuy’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

In other news, Director Ira L. Zecher sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $55,974.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,936.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Chuy’s by 316.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,577 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 35,382 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Chuy’s by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chuy’s by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 17,016 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Chuy’s by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY opened at $23.31 on Monday. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $29.45. The stock has a market cap of $458.97 million, a PE ratio of -33.78 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.48 and a 200 day moving average of $17.21.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

