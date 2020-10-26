Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $339.49 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) to post sales of $339.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Dunkin' Brands Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $311.80 million to $356.70 million. Dunkin' Brands Group posted sales of $355.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dunkin' Brands Group will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dunkin' Brands Group.

Dunkin' Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $287.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.52 million. Dunkin' Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 16.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DNKN. Bank of America increased their target price on Dunkin' Brands Group from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Dunkin' Brands Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Dunkin' Brands Group from $77.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dunkin' Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dunkin' Brands Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.

In related news, insider Karen Raskopf sold 44,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $3,191,753.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,396. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,076.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,680 shares of company stock valued at $6,742,991 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNKN. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNKN stock opened at $88.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.66 and its 200-day moving average is $69.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.87. Dunkin' Brands Group has a 52 week low of $38.51 and a 52 week high of $89.85.

About Dunkin' Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and licenses quick service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S.

