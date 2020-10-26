PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $360.50 Million

Analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) will post sales of $360.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $330.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $383.50 million. PDC Energy reported sales of $365.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.21 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 47.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PDCE shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $164,000.

PDC Energy stock opened at $13.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $27.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day moving average is $13.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1.81, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.13.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

