Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) Price Target to $12.00

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Diamond S Shipping from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diamond S Shipping from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Diamond S Shipping from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.44.

DSSI stock opened at $6.06 on Friday. Diamond S Shipping has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.07 million, a P/E ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.37.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $183.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.07 million. Diamond S Shipping had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 12.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diamond S Shipping will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Diamond S Shipping in the second quarter worth $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 49.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the second quarter valued at about $135,000. 65.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of December 27, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 66 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 50 medium-range product tankers.

