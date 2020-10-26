Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target Increased to $273.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $250.00 to $273.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $208.80.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $232.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Danaher has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $236.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.82, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

In other news, SVP William King sold 26,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.09, for a total transaction of $5,371,846.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,062.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 38,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $7,985,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,751,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,302 shares of company stock valued at $30,884,619. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.9% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 3.5% in the second quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 91.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.