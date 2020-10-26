Wells Fargo & Company Raises Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $100.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on COF. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.28.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $77.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.78 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.26. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.67%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $395,585.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,075,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 4,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 48.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 5,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.9% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.1% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

